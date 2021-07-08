 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Homeplus taps ex McDonald’s Korea CEO as new CMO in executive shakeup

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jul 8, 2021 - 15:13       Updated : Jul 8, 2021 - 15:13
Chief Marketing Officer Cho Ju-yeon, heads of the product departments Kim Woong and Oh Jae-yong and Chief Financial Officer Hwang Jeong-wook (Homeplus)
Chief Marketing Officer Cho Ju-yeon, heads of the product departments Kim Woong and Oh Jae-yong and Chief Financial Officer Hwang Jeong-wook (Homeplus)
South Korean supermarket chain Homeplus has appointed former CEO of McDonald’s Korea Cho Ju-yeon as its new chief marketing officer, in an executive reshuffle announced on Thursday.

Cho made headlines in 2016 when she became the first female CEO at the South Korean unit of the fast food restaurant.

Hwang Jeong-wook, who formerly served as the chief financial officer at the Korean unit of AstraZeneca, will become the new chief financial officer at Homeplus.

The move comes as the company seeks to strengthen professionalism and product sourcing capabilities by hiring new executives externally and separating the department in charge of products into two, the supermarket chain said.

One team, led by the company‘s executive Kim Woong, will focus on fresh food, bakeries, home appliances and product support and safety. The other team, which will be led by newly appointed executive Oh Jae-yong, will focus on groceries, private label products and fashion and interior design products.

The decision follows the appointment of current CEO Lee Jea-hoon earlier this year.

“Through the reorganization, we want to present a clear reason why customers want to visit Homeplus,” Lee said in a statement.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114