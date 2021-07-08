How to use Ddareungi, Seoul’s rental bike

Ddareungi is Seoul city’s public rental bike service, which you can use across the city. You can download the Seoul Bike app on your phone then register or log in with Naver, Facebook or a Kakao account. The app is available in both Korean and English.
You can select “Buy Pass” and select the plan that fits you -- one-time, weekly, monthly and annual pass. There are one or two-hour rentals for each time you check out a bike. A one-time pass for one hour costs 1,000 won ($0.88) and two hours cost 2,000 won. Payments can be made via credit card or Kakao Pay. If you exceed your allotted time, you will be charged an additional 200 won every five minutes. To avoid additional charges, you can visit the closest bike station that appears on the app to park your bike and rent it again for another hour or two hours.
There are two types of bikes, LCD bike and QR bike. LCD bikes are the originals, and the QR bikes are newer and lighter. You can check out the map of Ddareungi stations in the city at the official website: https://www.bikeseoul.com:457/main.do
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
