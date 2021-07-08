'Black Widow' tops S. Korean box office on its 1st day

This image provided by Walt Disney Company Korea shows a scene from "Black Widow." (Walt Disney Company Korea)

Marvel Studios' latest superhero movie "Black Widow" made a bullish start in South Korea, topping the local box office on the day of its release, data showed Thursday.



The film attracted 195,000 moviegoers on Wednesday, far outnumbering runner-up "Hard Hit" with 20,000 and No. 3 "Cruella" with 15,000, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.



Considering the fact that "Black Widow" hit local screens at 5 p.m., its opening score lived up to market expectations that its ticket presales accounted for nearly 90 percent of all tickets reserved on the previous day.



But its first-day record falls short of that of "F9," which posted 400,000 attendees, marking the largest in the pandemic era.



"Black Widow," which was originally scheduled to be released in May last year, follows Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, who is forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy and has to deal with her past long before she became an Avenger. (Yonhap)



