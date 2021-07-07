[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Mayfield Hotel offers summer packages



Mayfield Hotel in Seoul presents the Summer Garden Picnic Package and Golf & BBQ Package for the summer season. The packages include a stay at the hotel and breakfast for two.



The Summer Garden Picnic Package is for families with kids, and offers gardening activities at the hotel’s garden of more than 100 plants accompanied by a special instructor. The package is priced at 260,000 won.



The Golf & BBQ package includes golf at the hotel and a barbecue. The package starts from 345,000 won and will be offered until Sept. 17. For more information, call (02) 2660-9000.









Beauty vacation package at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents the Beauty Vacance Package With Fenty Beauty, which includes Fenty Beauty’s makeup products exclusively sold at Sephora Korea and signature cocktails from the Lobby Lounge.



The special package will be offered to a limited number of 100 rooms throughout July. Fenty Beauty is a global makeup brand launched by pop star Rihanna. Diamond highlighter worth 57,000 won, lip gloss worth 28,000 won, a hand mirror by Fenty Beauty and a makeup pouch are included in the package.



Two signature cocktails created under the theme of shiny summer are offered as complimentary drinks at the Lobby Lounge. For inquiries, call (02) 559-7777.







Park Hyatt Busan collaborates with Acqua di Parma



Park Hyatt Busan’s Italian restaurant Living Room collaborates with Italian perfume brand Acqua di Parma to offer a special course meal that comes with premium perfume products.



Those who order the Aqua di Parma course menu will get a gift of Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo perfume and shower gel. Early-bird guests will receive the perfume brand’s signature line, Colonia luxury gift.



The Italian restaurant also offers an Instagram event during the promotion period that runs through Aug. 31. Those who upload a photo of the Acqua di Parma course menu on Instagram will receive three Blu Mediterraneo samplers. For inquiries, call (051) 990-1300







JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents special teppanyaki



Tamayura, the upscale Japanese restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, offers authentic teppanyaki alongside diverse seasonal ingredients and summer truffles.



The summer teppanyaki course meal will be served throughout July and August and is priced at 180,000 won per person for seven courses at lunch and 280,000 won for eight courses at dinner. Three wine pairings, curated by the hotel’s sommelier, are available for an additional 90,000 won.



Private dining rooms of various sizes are available. For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 6282-6267.





