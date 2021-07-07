[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids’ new single debuts as No. 1 on Billboard world chart

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids’ new single “Mixtape: OH” hit Billboard’s world digital song sales chart as No. 1, according to the publication’s tweet on Wednesday.

“It earns the group its 26th career entry on the chart and first No.1,” said the tweet.



The songwriting trio 3Racha, of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, co-authored the song that sings of how one feels like a child when faced with the feeling of love.



Aa a Forbes article pointed out, the fact that it dropped on a Saturday, giving it not a full tracking week, and yet garnered enough purchases to head straight to the top shows how eager its fans have been awaiting.



The single was the band’s first new music since it came out as the winner of a contest show among K-pop boy bands earlier this month. It also marks the return of Hyunjin, who has suspended all activities since February when he admitted that he verbally abused a classmate when in middle school.



BTS’ “Butter” to be played at Euro 2020’s final





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS’s summer anthem “Butter” will hit Wembley Stadium in London where the semifinal and final rounds of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship will be held.



The Union of European Football Associations announced that “Butter” was chosen as one of the four songs to be played at the final two clashes -- England and Denmark’s semifinal on Thursday and the winner against Italy in the final match on July 12th -- along with Louis Tomlinson’s “Kill My Mind,” Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” and The Weekend’s “Blinding Lights.”



The septet’s record-setting hit won the most votes, 46.6 percent of close to 4.5 million votes from around the world.



“Butter” was released in May and is staying at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks, the second-longest run by a group after Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” from 1995.



Blackpink to publish photobook to mark 5th anniversary





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink is issuing a limited-edition photobook to celebrate its fifth anniversary of debut, said label YG Entertainment on Wednesday.



Titled “The Album,” the 208-page tome comes in a black cover embossed with the band’s signature crown. It will contain previously unpublished images for the songs from its first studio album “The Album” as well as photographs taken from the shoot of its music videos. The bandmates participated in selecting the photogs and design of the publication.



Meanwhile, Jennie and Rose said hello to fans with several pictures taken at a studio in the US. The two uploaded the casual photos on both of their Instagram accounts. They are said to have been working on music in the US since last month.



NiziU 1st female band to have 2 songs with 100m streams on Oricon





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)