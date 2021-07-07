[Graphic News] Amazon, Apple most valuable brands

Amazon and Apple are the world’s most valuable brands but Chinese brands are rising up the leaders list and are more valuable than Europe’s top brands, according to a global ranking by Kantar’s BrandZ.
Amazon, founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, remained the world’s most valuable brand with an estimated value of $684 billion, followed by Apple, founded in 1976, at $612 billion and Google at $458 billion, Kantar said.
Tencent, China’s biggest social media and video games company, was the People’s Republic’s top brand, in fifth place, while Alibaba was in seventh place.
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics ranked 42nd in the world in 2021, down two notches from a year earlier, a report showed. (Reuters)
