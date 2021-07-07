 Back To Top
Business

Samsung to switch all company cars to eco-friendly vehicles by 2030

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 7, 2021 - 15:38       Updated : Jul 7, 2021 - 15:38
This file photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on April 1, 2021, shows a parking lot of the company's chip plant in Yongin, south of Seoul. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This file photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on April 1, 2021, shows a parking lot of the company's chip plant in Yongin, south of Seoul. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it plans to switch all of its company cars to environment friendly vehicles by 2030, joining South Korea's efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases largely responsible for global warming.

The South Korean tech giant vowed to replace around 800 corporate fleet cars, including executive sedans and logistics vehicles, with eco-friendly ones by 2030 after signing a green mobility agreement with the country's environment ministry.

Samsung's partner companies and suppliers will also join the green car initiative and will switch about 2,000 cars to environment-friendly vehicles by 2030.

Samsung and its vendors first plan to replace about 600 vehicles by 2023 and 1,900 cars by 2025.

Also under the agreement, Samsung also decided to limit operations of diesel cars at its five semiconductor business sites in South Korea starting this month.

The environment ministry will provide subsidies for Samsung's replacement of its company-owned cars with electric vehicles or hydrogen-powered cars and support the installation of charging stations at the company's facilities.

Samsung said shifting to green vehicles will be able to reduce an annual 6,200 tons of carbon dioxide emissions as well as other air pollutants. (Yonhap)
