Culture Ministry plans new building to house Lee Kun-hee collection

Culture Minister Hwang Hee speaks at a press briefing held Wednesday at the government complex in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul. (Yonhap)



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is considering two sites in central Seoul to build an exclusive establishment dedicated to late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s personal collection that was donated to the government.



The grounds of the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan-gu and the Songhyeon-dong area near the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, are the two potential sites.



The Culture Ministry has been running a separate task force and an expert committee on dealing with the 23,181 artworks donated by Lee’s family in April.



“There is a need to build a new art hall to better manage the donated art collection and study the wide-ranging art collection,” Culture Minister Hwang Hee said at a media briefing Wednesday at the government complex in central Seoul.





“White Ox” by Lee Jung-seop (MMCA)