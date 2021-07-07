Justice ministry pushes to grant long-term stay permit to foreign talent

This photo taken on March 29, 2021, shows the Ministry of Justice in Gwacheon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The government is pushing to grant the long-term residency F-2 visa to high-skilled foreigners as a way to tackle the shrinking population and retain talented workers, the justice ministry said Wednesday.



The Ministry of Justice announced the plan during a briefing on the result of a government meeting on the economy.



The ministry came up with the idea, together with 12 other ministries, in order to retain foreign professionals with specialties in an array of industrial sectors, which, the ministry said, will be determined after close consultation among government agencies.



F-2 visa holders can get permanent residency status.



Also under discussion is to create a type of visa for remote workers in the technology and information sectors to swiftly respond to a changing working environment that has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.



The ministry is also seeking to expand the number of beneficiaries of the Skilled Worker Points System Visa.



Under the system, foreign employees working legally in the country at least for five years on the Non-Professional (E-9), Maritime Crew (E-10) or Work and Visit (H-2) visa are allowed to acquire the E-7-4 visa for extended stay when meeting the requirements, such as in skillfulness. Currently 1,250 people hold the visa, and the ministry is looking to increase the number to 2,000 by 2025. (Yonhap)