National

Moon urges swift measures to trace COVID-19 infections amid another wave of pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 7, 2021 - 11:50       Updated : Jul 7, 2021 - 11:50
President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Wednesday to step up efforts to speedily trace COVID-19 infections amid a sharp hike in confirmed cases.

He called for the expansion of testing facilities and swift mobilization of military personnel, police officers and civil servants to that end, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

The president also reaffirmed a strict principle of zero tolerance against acts of violating social distancing rules and other public heath restrictions.

Moon's message came hours after South Korea's health authorities reported more than 1,200 additional virus cases, the highest daily count here in half a year.

The country is struggling to fight against a burgeoning fourth wave of the pandemic, with the highly contagious delta variant spreading fast, especially in the Seoul metropolitan area. (Yonhap)
