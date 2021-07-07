37 newly enlisted soldiers at Army boot camp test positive for COVID-19

(Yonhap)

Dozens of newly enlisted soldiers at an Army boot camp have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday, amid fears of a fourth wave of infections across the country.



After one conscript in the central city of Nonsan was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, 35 others who had contact with him were found to be infected, according to the ministry. Virus tests are under way on 400 others to confirm any additional cases.



Another conscript has also tested positive while in quarantine after his family member was found to have contracted the virus, it said.



Separately, an airman in Seongnam, south of Seoul, an Army soldier in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of the capital, and a military civilian employee in Seoul have also tested positive for the virus.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,073.



Nationwide, South Korea added 1,212 new cases Wednesday, marking the highest daily figure since late last year when a third wave of outbreaks peaked in the country.



The defense ministry said 212,389 troops in their 20s, or 54 percent of the age group, have received their second doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday.



Troops aged 30 and older were given AstraZeneca's vaccine, and they will receive their second shots starting later this month.



The military plans to achieve herd immunity by August. (Yonhap)