Seoul to ban drinking at Han River parks after 10 p.m. starting Wednesday

Crowds are seen eating and drinking at Han River park after 10 p.m. on July 4. (Yonhap)

The Seoul metropolitan government said Tuesday it will ban drinking at Han River parks every night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting the next day.



The ban was announced Sunday as part of the central government's toughened social distancing guidelines for the capital area, which has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.



The city government said it will begin enforcing an administrative order on the ban at midnight Tuesday, with no predetermined end date.



Violations will be punishable with a fine of up to 100,000 won (US$88.46). If a violation leads to a COVID-19 infection, the city government plans to demand compensation for the related antivirus costs.



"Those who are caught (in violation) will first be given guidance and then fined if they fail to follow orders," Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the city government, said during a press briefing, asking the public to follow the ban regardless of the fine.



The tightened virus curbs came as a growing number of patients in their 20s and 30s is hampering antivirus efforts, while the vaccination program currently focuses on priority groups, including the elderly population, medical workers and essential workforces.



The Seoul government reported 521 additional cases as of 6 p.m, which neared the previous record daily caseload of 552, set on Dec. 24 amid the third wave of the pandemic. (Yonhap)