World

[Graphic News] S. Korea’s global competitiveness ranking stays at 23rd in 2021: report

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 7, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Jul 7, 2021 - 10:01




South Korea’s global competitiveness ranking remained unchanged this year after rising by five notches in the previous year on the back of its efforts to contain the pandemic, a report showed.

South Korea ranked 23rd in terms of global competitiveness among 64 countries surveyed, according to the 2021 report by the International Institute for Management Development.

IMD, a Swiss-based international institution, has been releasing the report every year since 1989 based on a country’s economic achievements, infrastructure, and government and corporate efficiency.

Switzerland topped the league table, followed by Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. (Yonhap)







By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
