Entertainment

Musical goes on 2-week hiatus following coronavirus infection

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 6, 2021 - 16:12       Updated : Jul 6, 2021 - 16:14
Poster image for the musical “Red Book” (Atheod)
The musical “Red Book” has canceled its performances for two weeks, after lead actor Cha Ji-yeon was confirmed to have COVID-19.

Atheod, the production company behind the musical, announced through social media on Monday that all performances from Tuesday to July 17 have been canceled. A day before the announcement was made, actor Cha tested positive for the virus.

According to Atheod’s announcement, all cast and staff members for the show have been tested. Several cast members have shared through their social media accounts and agencies that they have tested negative.

However, the production company said some have been put under self-quarantine or active monitoring by the disease control authorities.

After the two-week break, the musical will open on July 18 and run until Aug. 22 at the Hongik University Daehangno Art Center Grand Theater in central Seoul.

“Gwanghwamun Sonata,” another musical in which Cha is set to star, is scheduled to open at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul on July 16. The show’s production company CJ ENM said it is looking into changing the casting schedule.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Netflix original series “The Bride of Black,” which will feature Cha, announced that it has suspended production for two weeks to prevent any further spread of the virus.


By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
