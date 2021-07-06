Finland-Korea cooperation has great potential in post-COVID era: Finnish ambassador

Finland and South Korea have great potential for collaboration in a wide range of fields, including the environment, ICT and pioneering the world after COVID-19, says Finnish Ambassador Pekka Metso.
“Finland-Korea cooperation will benefit ITCs, ocean and fisheries, and startups because Finland is looking for new avenues of research, innovation, circular economy, smart harbors and ports, autonomous vessels and maritime industry,” Metso said.
“Finland and South Korea can provide tools and means for circular economy, forestry, buyers issue, energy waste and recycling waste to the developing world through expertise of innovative minds and technology.”
He added that Finnish universities were potential partners for the best universities in Asia, particularly those in Korea, in innovative, high-quality research that could change the world and lead it in the 5G and 6G era.
Metso also said discussions regarding the goal of achieving carbon neutrality -- by 2035 for Finland and 2050 for Korea -- were also underway between the two countries. He mentioned environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives.
“Finland is committed to ESG and women’s participation in tech not only as customers but also as creators to foster gender equality, but many Korean companies are also taking ESG paths effectively. I was impressed with how LG Chemical is managing ESG issues.”
Inclusive, ethical and eco-friendly growth break gender barriers in engineering and technology, the ambassador said, for an all-encompassing IT ecosystem, explaining why ESG and women in tech were so important.
According to Metso, forestry, which is closely related to climate change, is an additional area where Finland can offer something to the rest of the world and where Korean and Finnish companies can be on the forefront in exploring new means of collaboration.
Korea and Finland are also strengthening ties in the area of startups.
During President Moon Jae-in’s state visit to Finland in 2019, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding outlining cooperation to promote startups and small and medium-sized enterprises.
The ambassador expressed hope that Korean startups would take part in the upcoming Slush conference in Finland, noting Korean companies’ continued cooperation with Finnish accelerators in Helsinki.
The envoy emphasized cooperation with Korea, considering the interdependency of the two countries in terms of supply chains and raw materials, based on a foundation of trust, and the recent response to COVID-19.
The ambassador appealed for strict discipline during the COVID-19 pandemic, endorsing the whole world’s inoculation for inclusive growth. He recommended that people take motivation from books such as “Cup of Therapy” and said Moomin books from Finland helped people face horrible times in a restorative way.
Thanks to Finland’s investment in its health database and systems, he said, the online analysis of health data is a promising way to make the costs of treatment more bearable -- one where the aging societies of Korea and Finland can cooperate.
“Koreans do not frame thoughts in certain way, dynamic time is coming upon in South Korea with goodwill and willingness. As the Finnish proverb says, ‘Only dead fish follows the stream.’ What we saw in past may not be necessarily working in the future, COVID-19 has taught us. Let’s learn, let’s not be dead fish and work together,” he said.
Metso also offered praise for the Korean port city of Busan, coining a new sobriquet for the city in the post-COVID world: “Dubai plus plus plus.”
“Busan is dynamic, a world leader due to investments under pipeline. Transformed new Busan as a future city is emerging, not only from business perspective but also due to its fantastic view of mountains and best beaches in Asia, economic and recreational possibility with Busan are endless. Busan is Dubai plus plus plus,” he said.
“Nowadays restricted, but we are expecting Busan directly connected to Europe in post-COVID era very soon,” he said.
According to the envoy, Finnair is set to open up a direct flight route between Europe and Busan soon.
The move is seen as the result of a recent visit to Korea by Finnish Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Minister Ville Skinnari and Finnair CEO Topi Manner.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)