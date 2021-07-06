 Back To Top
Finance

80 listed firms change their names in H1

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 6, 2021 - 11:18       Updated : Jul 6, 2021 - 11:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
A total of 80 listed companies in South Korea changed names in the first half of the year largely as part of efforts to burnish their corporate image, data showed Tuesday.

Twenty-seven companies listed on the main Kospi market renamed themselves in the January-June period, with 53 firms registered with the tech-laden Kosdaq market changing names, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository.

The total number was up 45.5 percent, or 25 corporations, from the same period a year earlier.

Of the total, 45 percent, including No. 2 automaker Kia Motors Corp., were renamed as part of efforts to boost their corporate image.

Kia Motors Corp. was renamed Kia Corp., Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities Co. became Mirae Asset Securities Co., and Ssangyong Cement Industry Co. was changed to Ssangyong C&E Co.

Other reasons include business diversification (31.2 percent), spinoffs and mergers (13.8 percent), and managerial purposes and boosting corporate strategies (7.3 percent), according to the data. (Yonhap)
