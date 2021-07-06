 Back To Top
National

Military reports 5 COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 6, 2021 - 10:45       Updated : Jul 6, 2021 - 11:20
This file photo, taken May 23, 2021, shows service members at Seoul Station in the capital. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken May 23, 2021, shows service members at Seoul Station in the capital. (Yonhap)

Four Army soldiers and an Air Force officer have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

Two soldiers in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after one of them first developed symptoms, while another soldier and an officer in Paju, some 35 km northwest of the capital, were found to be infected, also after one of them first tested positive, according to the ministry.

The officer received the second dose of Pfizer's two-shot regimen last week.

In the central city of Daejeon, an Air Force officer has tested positive after developing symptoms.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,034.

As of Monday, 185,619 troops in their 20s, or nearly half of the age group, have received their second doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine since the ministry began the inoculation campaign for troops under 30 last month.

Nationwide, South Korea added 746 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 161,541. (Yonhap)

 

