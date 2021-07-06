 Back To Top
Business

LG Electronics to expand cloud-based call centers

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 6, 2021 - 10:44       Updated : Jul 6, 2021 - 10:44
This image shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics Inc. (LG Electronics Inc.)

LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it will expand cloud-based call centers to offer better customer care services and protect its workers from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

With its recently launch of cloud-based call centers in the United States, LG said they will be also available in 10 more countries, including Brazil, France, Vietnam and South Korea, by the end of this year.

Cloud-based call centers allow employees to work wherever internet is connected, which will promote a work-from-home environment amid the pandemic.

Its new system will help customers speak with LG call center workers swiftly, according to LG. Powered by Amazon Web Services and Genesys' cloud solutions, LG said its call centers will also enable easy updates of new services, such as chatbots. (Yonhap)
