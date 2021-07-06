 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Businesses to face 10-day closure for single breach of coronavirus rules: PM

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 6, 2021 - 09:52       Updated : Jul 6, 2021 - 09:52
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (C) presides over an interagency meeting reviewing the greater Seoul region's virus situation at the Seoul city hall on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (C) presides over an interagency meeting reviewing the greater Seoul region's virus situation at the Seoul city hall on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Restaurants, cafes and other businesses will face a strengthened penalty of a 10-day closure for just a one-time violation of new social distancing rules, the prime minister said Tuesday.

The new enforcement regulation set to go into effect Thursday is "a strong law that warrants a shutdown of 10 days for even a single violation of distancing rules," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during an interagency meeting to review the greater Seoul region's virus situation.

The statement came as South Korea is scheduled to adopt renewed social distancing guidelines starting Thursday that are more relaxed than the current one. The program was initially scheduled to take effect last week but was delayed by one week due to a surge in new virus infections in the wider Seoul area, home to half of the country's 51.34 million population.   

"We are well aware that small businesses and merchants are going through tough times, but we must win the fight against the pandemic in order to find other breakthroughs," Kim said.

Kim also asked for the public to strictly follow the country's antivirus measures, stressing that the battle against the pandemic "would ultimately be determined by the compliance (of virus rules) in the field." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114