Business

[Graphic News] Nearly 80% of S. Korean consumers increase online shopping amid pandemic

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 6, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Jul 6, 2021 - 10:01




Nearly 8 out of 10 South Korean consumers have increased their online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, a poll showed.

The survey of 1,000 local consumers, taken by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, showed 78.4 percent of the respondents saying their online purchases have risen since the outbreak of COVID-19.

About 71 percent of them said they have purchased more foodstuffs and beverages online, followed by dining out and other food services, kitchen and daily goods and clothing.

Fifty-eight percent replied that their online purchases have advanced due to the convenience of delivery, with some 57 percent answering they wanted to avoid crowded stores. (Yonhap)







By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
