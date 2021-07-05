[News Focus] Welstory: Food for Samsung workers or the Lees?

Welstory's distribution center in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province (Welstory)

A hefty fine given to four Samsung companies, including Samsung Electronics, by the Fair Trade Commission late last month has dealt another blow to South Korea’s top conglomerate in terms of compliance.



On Friday Kim Ki-nam, chief of Samsung’s semiconductor business, currently the most powerful person at the company while de facto owner Lee Jae-yong is in jail, urged executives and employees to continue making “ceaseless efforts to maintain compliance rules” in a letter sent via the company’s intranet.



The message came a week after the country’s antitrust watchdog slapped the four firms with a total of 234.9 billion won ($207.5 million) in fines, saying the firms had engaged in unfair deals with Samsung Welstory, a food service subsidiary of Samsung C&T that offers meals for their workers, from April 2013 till June this year.



That the firms placed all their meal orders with Welstory during that time, without open bidding, should be seen as a deliberate effort to grow Welstory’s value to the benefit of the Lee family, it said.



The FTC’s judgment has added a new dimension to the long and drawn-out debate over the father-to-son succession of control at the Samsung empire.



Lee Jae-yong, who inherited the top post at Samsung from his late father, Lee Kun-hee, is now in jail for bribing former President Park Geun-hye in an effort to smooth out his ascension. He is standing trial separately over irregularities found in a series of transactions among Samsung companies, which prosecutors say were all steps intended to tighten the junior Lee’s grip over the group.



The Welstory allegation is a new addition to the list. The FTC maintains that employees at the four Samsung companies were fed by Welstory in a typical case of conglomerates usurping corporate opportunities to enrich the owner families.



It indicted Choi Gee-sung, who was the chief of Samsung’s now-defunct control tower the Future Strategy Office, on charges related to his alleged role in orchestrating the transfer-pricing scheme.





Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong gets food at a Samsung cafeteria in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, in 2020. (Samsung Electronics)