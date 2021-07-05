Three Korean films to be screened at Cannes

Three Korean films -- “In Front of Your Face” by Hong Sang-soo, “Emergency Declaration” by Han Jae-rim and “Cicada” by Yoon Dae-won -- will be screened at the 74th Cannes Film Festival that kicks off Tuesday in France.
“In Front of Your Face” was selected in the Cannes Premiere section, a new category dedicated to works from well-established filmmakers. This is Hong’s 11th movie to be invited to the Cannes Film Festival.
“Emergency Declaration” was listed in the Out of Competition category along with five other films, such as “The Velvet Underground” directed by Todd Haynes and “Stillwater” directed by Tom McCarthy. Many renowned actors, including Song Kang-ho, Lee Byung-hun, Jeon Do-yeon and Im Si-wan performed in Han’s new film.
Since “Parasite” star Song Kang-ho was also named a jury member, the actor left for France on Saturday to attend the prestigious film festival. Song was the fifth Korean to sit on the Cannes jury, following director Shin Sang-ok in 1994, director Lee Chang-dong in 2009, actor Jeon in 2014 and director Park Chan-wook in 2017.
Actor Lee will be presenting an award during the festival’s closing ceremony in France.
The Korean short film “Cicada,” is invited to the Cinefondation section, a category for works by student filmmakers. Director Yoon’s film depicts the story of transgender Chang-hyun and his old friend.
A total of 24 movies, including the opening film ”Annette“ directed by Leos Carax will be competing for the Palme d’Or this year.
Last year, the film festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of holding the event, the festival organizers announced a list of 56 movies, which included two Korean movies -- “Peninsula” directed by Yeon Sang-ho and “Heaven: To The Land of Happiness” directed by Im Sang-soo. No winners were announced in 2020.
This year’s festival, which was originally scheduled to take place in May, had been pushed back to July due to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the organizer will host a film market from Tuesday to July 17 in five different cities outside of Europe -- Seoul, Beijing, Melbourne, Mexico City and Tokyo.
Established in 1959, the film market is held annually in conjunction with the Cannes Film Festival.
The business counterpart of the film festival allows movie industry professionals including festival organizers and sales agents who registered in advance to watch invited films. It is also an opportunity for the professionals to connect with filmmakers.
“Parasite,” which won the Palme d’Or in 2019, was sold to 192 countries at the film market that year.
Around 30 movies which were selected for the Cannes Film Festival will be screened in the five cities.
Among them, 19 are set to be screened at the film market held in Seoul.
The film market will also be held online during the same period, the organizer added.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)