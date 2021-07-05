 Back To Top
Sports

Commemorative medals for footballer Son Heung-min go on sale

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 5, 2021 - 14:57       Updated : Jul 5, 2021 - 14:57
Tottenham Hotspur's forward Son Heung-min poses for a photo during a publicity event in Seoul on Monday, to mark the launch of commemorative medals bearing images of Son that Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corp. has made. (Yonhap)
Tottenham Hotspur's forward Son Heung-min poses for a photo during a publicity event in Seoul on Monday, to mark the launch of commemorative medals bearing images of Son that Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corp. has made. (Yonhap)
DAEJEON  -- Special limited medals produced to celebrate the distinguished career of Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min went on sale Monday, according to the state-run minting agency.

Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corp. (KOMSCO) said the medals themed on the 28-year-old striker for Tottenham Hotspur in two designs -- coin and paper money -- are available for purchase on the company's website. KOMSCO said it produced 7,700 units, in reference to Sohn's uniform number of seven.

The medals, which are certified 99.9 percent pure gold or silver, are sold each with a warranty certificate holding unique serial numbers, which KOMSCO said will add value and credibility to the products.

Part of the proceeds will be used as funds to promote South Korea's youth football development programs, the company said.

"I believe the medal was produced to encourage me to work harder as a South Korean athlete and become a better player. I will remember the meaning behind the medals," Sohn said during a product launch event held in Seoul.

Bahn Jahng-shick, head of KOMSCO, said that the company will help raise the country's national brand by continuously presenting high-quality products that encapsulate South Korea's style and culture.

Since making his professional debut in the German Bundesliga in 2010, Son has become arguably one of the finest football players ever to come out of South Korea. He is the country's all-time leading scorer in European club football with over 150 goals and counting. He enjoyed his most successful Premier League season in 2020-2021, netting a career-high 17 goals in 37 matches. (Yonhap)
