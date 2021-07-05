Stage actor tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Cha Ji-yeon (C-JeS Entertainment)
Actor Cha Ji-yeon, 39, has been tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, although the rest of the cast on the musical she was starring in tested negative.
Cha’s agency C-JeS Entertainment announced Sunday that Cha -- who has been starring in musical “Red Book,” while preparing for upcoming musical show “Gwanghwamun Sonata” and an upcoming Netflix series “The Bride of Black” -- was confirmed with COVID-19.
“Cha was being tested for COVID-19 every week, while complying with the infectious disease prevention and control measures,” the agency said. “All her schedules will be canceled for now.”
After Cha was confirmed as a patient, “Red Book” canceled its two performances set for Sunday. Other cast members and staff working on the show have been tested and were all confirmed negative on Monday.
Further details on the musical’s run have yet to be set. An announcement will be made after the epidemiological investigation results are out, the organizers said.
Meanwhile, musical “Gwanghwamun Sonata” canceled its online press event set for Monday. The musical was to hold the event without its another cast member, Seongkyu of boy band Infinite, as he was confirmed to have the coronavirues on June 26. However, the event was canceled after Cha was confirmed with the virus as well.
The entire schedule for Netflix original drama series “The Bride of Black” has also been canceled.
