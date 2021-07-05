Samsung partners with Hanwha Q Cells for zero energy homes

Samsung Electronics‘ head of consumer electronics Lee Jae-seung (right) and Hanwha Q Cells CEO Kim Hee-chul pose for photographs after signing a partnership deal on Monday at Hanwha Q Cells‘ head office in Seoul. (Hanwha Q Cells)
Samsung Electronics said Monday it had joined hands with South Korea’s leading solar cell and module maker Hanwha Q Cells to tap the home energy solution market.
According to the companies, the partnership seeks to create “zero energy homes,” that are self-sufficient for energy.
While Hanwha Q Cells’ solar power modules and energy storage system would allow homeowners to produce and store electricity, Samsung Electronics’ SmartThings Energy service, an open Internet of Things platform for all home appliances, would enable them to monitor and control their energy use.
“We are expecting the partnership between South Korea’s two leading companies will bring an eco-friendly, smart home system to the market,” Hanwha Q Cells CEO Kim Hee-chul said. “And this will solidify both sides’ position as the leading companies in the global home energy market.”
Samsung’s head of consumer electronics business Lee Jae-seung said, “With Hanwha Q Cells’ solar power module and ESS system, our smart home appliances and SmartThings Energy service will create excellent synergy.”
The partnership will start in the United States and Europe, where environmentally friendly homes and green energy are of high interest, the companies said.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
