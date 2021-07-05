S. Korea, Netherlands to hold virtual summit talks Wednesday

President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)

The leaders of South Korea and the Netherlands will hold virtual summit talks this week on bilateral ties and global issues, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.



President Moon Jae-in plans to have the summit with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.



The summit, the first between the two sides in three years, comes amid an increasing need for them to cooperate, especially on semiconductors, renewable energy and other future industries, she said.



The Netherlands is a powerhouse in semiconductor equipment, and South Korea has its prowess in the production of chips, which means great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation for the stability in global supply chains, she added.



The Netherlands is the second-biggest European trade partner for South Korea, having dispatched more than 5,000 troops to help it fight against the invading North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.



"The two leaders plan to discuss ways for expanding the horizons of cooperation on the global stage on the basis of a 'comprehensive future-oriented partnership' established (between the two nations) in 2016," Park said.



The Netherlands has requested the summit talks, marking the 60th anniversary of forging diplomatic ties with South Korea.



The upcoming summit is expected to serve as a chance for the two sides to strengthen partnerships in preparations for the fourth industrial revolution era, Park said. (Yonhap)