 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Labor group slams police probe into weekend mass rally

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 5, 2021 - 13:56       Updated : Jul 5, 2021 - 13:56
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, a major umbrella labor union, stage a mass rally in the central Seoul district of Jongno on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, a major umbrella labor union, stage a mass rally in the central Seoul district of Jongno on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A major umbrella labor union slammed the government on Monday for launching an investigation into an illegal mass rally it held over the weekend.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) took to the streets of Seoul's central Jongno Ward on Saturday to demand better working conditions and a higher minimum wage.

The rally, which defied bans by the Seoul metropolitan government and the police, drew an estimated 8,000 people at a time when the capital area has seen a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"(The police's) launch of a special investigation unit and (pledge of) a strict response after shutting their eyes, ears and mouths to the desperate pleas of workers is telling of the remainder of the (current administration's) term," a KCTU official said during a press conference held at the organization's headquarters.

"It's obvious that they are trying to isolate and kill the KCTU," he said.

KCTU officials said they share the government's concern about the spread of COVID-19 but disagree with its response.

They accused the government of discrimination, saying it has allowed sports events and concerts but not rallies even though they are all held outdoors.

"Where is the freedom of political thought and expression, which is the foundation of democracy, and the freedom of assembly that supports this?" they asked.

Holding up photos to illustrate their point, the officials claimed police did not respond as strictly to the large number of supporters who gathered outside the venue where former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, a leading opposition presidential hopeful, announced his presidential bid last week.

The KCTU vowed to press ahead with a general strike in November. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114