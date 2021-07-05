Moon says his govt. should maintain political neutrality amid presidential election race

President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in stressed the need Monday for his administration to maintain political neutrality, as South Korea's political parties have effectively entered the presidential election season, according to his office.



The president issued the message during a meeting with his Cheong Wa Dae aides, according to his spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.



Moon was quoted as saying that Cheong Wa Dae and the government should "thoroughly" maintain political neutrality.



He called on them to concentrate on other key issues, such as fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic and improving the livelihoods of the people, Park added. (Yonhap)