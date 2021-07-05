 Back To Top
National

Two Army members, airman test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 5, 2021 - 11:50       Updated : Jul 5, 2021 - 11:50
Service members receive COVID-19 vaccines in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on June 24, 2021. (Yonhap)
One Army officer, an enlisted soldier and an airman tested positive for the new coronavirus over the weekend, the defense ministry said Monday.

The officer was confirmed to have been infected after showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and the soldier and the airman tested positive following their recent vacation, according to the ministry.

The three service members did not receive COVID-19 vaccines, it added.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,029 as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, 32,634 troops in their 20s, or 38.6 percent of the age group, have received their second doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine since the ministry began the inoculation campaign for them last month, according to the ministry.

The ministry said it plans to fully vaccinate the soldiers aged 30 and younger by mid-July.

The vaccination program for service members began in March and has proceeded in phases. Soldiers aged 30 and older were given AstraZeneca's vaccine, and they will receive the second shots starting this month. (Yonhap)
