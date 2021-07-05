 Back To Top
Business

Samsung, Hanwha Q Cells join hands for home energy solutions

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 5, 2021 - 09:35       Updated : Jul 5, 2021 - 09:35
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday, shows Lee Jae-seung (R), head of Samsung's consumer electronics business, posing for a photo with Hanwha Q Cells CEO Kim Hee-chul after signing a cooperation agreement for home energy solutions in Seoul. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday, shows Lee Jae-seung (R), head of Samsung's consumer electronics business, posing for a photo with Hanwha Q Cells CEO Kim Hee-chul after signing a cooperation agreement for home energy solutions in Seoul. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has signed a partnership with Hanwha Q Cells Co., a local solar power cells and modules producer, to develop home energy solutions.

The two sides agreed to work together in establishing "zero energy homes," referring to homes that produce their own power with renewable energy sources to reduce carbon emissions.

Their collaboration will be first available in the United States and Europe, where there is high demand for green energy, according to the companies.

With Hanwha Q Cells' solar power modules and energy storage system providing energy, Samsung's SmartThings Energy service will support efficient energy consumption of home appliances, they said.

Hanwha Q Cells was the leader in the US residential solar power module market for the last three years, according to global energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

Samsung in recent years has been exploring an eco-friendly, smart home market. Last year, the company signed a deal with British property developer Etopia to provide its eco heating system heat pump and smart home appliances for environmentally friendly homes for the next five years. (Yonhap)
