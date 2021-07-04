Volvo Concept Recharge reveals what carmaker is going for with EVs

Volvo Concept Recharge (Volvo)

Volvo recently unveiled a concept car that shows where the automaker is going in its electrification drive.



The Volvo Concept Recharge, which the firms described as “a manifesto for the next generation of all-electric Volvos,” introduces a host of improvements in car design, functionality and safety features.



They include a much roomier interior made possible by the removal of the internal combustion engine and the adoption of the flat floor. By replacing a battery pack under the flat floor, the designers were able to extend the car’s wheelbase, wheel size and the storage area between front seats, the carmaker said in a press release Sunday.



The concept car also carries on the heritage of the Scandinavian design, or the “less but better” mantra. All unnecessary elements have been removed and what remains is treated with a high-precision, flush execution.



It also boasts an enhanced infotainment system with a large, 15-inch standing touch screen. Finally, a lidar sensor, built by technology company Luminar, is placed on the car’s roof to collect data on the environment around the car. The sensor is a critical part of Volvo Cars’ plan for forthcoming safe autonomous drive technology, Volvo explained.



“Our Concept Recharge represents a manifesto for the all-electric future of Volvo Cars, as well as a new type of vehicle,” said Robin Page, head of design. “It displays new and modern proportions that go hand-in-hand with increased versatility and shows what technology can enable in terms of design.”



Volvo has so far released two electric vehicles -- the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge.



It is to debut next year its first fully electric car -- an electric successor to its flagship SUV, XC90. Market analysts expect the upcoming electric SUV to share some of the important aspects of the Concept Recharge.



“With the Concept Recharge we continue the rich roots of Volvo‘s design DNA in a modern and fresh way as we move into our all-electric future,” said Page. “It represents everything we believe customers expect from a pure electric Volvo and we’re excited to take this philosophy into our next generation of cars.”