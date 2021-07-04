 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Gyeonggi Gov. Lee ahead of ex-prosecution chief Yoon in latest poll

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 4, 2021 - 15:29       Updated : Jul 4, 2021 - 15:29
This composite file photo shows two South Korean presidential hopefuls, Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung (L) and former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. (Yonhap)
This composite file photo shows two South Korean presidential hopefuls, Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung (L) and former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. (Yonhap)
Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung garnered more support than former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl in the latest poll on prospective presidential contenders released Sunday.

In the survey by Global Research, Lee received 44.7 percent of support, while Yoon had 36.7 percent in a hypothetical one-on-one battle. The gap was larger than the poll's margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

It was conducted from last Wednesday to Friday on 1,000 people aged 18 and older and had a 95 percent confidence level.

The two hopefuls have been back and forth in recent one-on-one polls. Yoon had been in front in the early days after stepping down as prosecution chief in March. But in a survey conducted from last Monday to Tuesday, Lee finished ahead of Yoon, 42.2 percent to 39.2 percent.

Both male and female respondents favored Lee over Yoon. Among age brackets, Yoon only had the edge among voters in their 60s and 70s, while all others supported Lee.

Yoon launched his presidential bid last Tuesday, followed by Lee on Thursday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114