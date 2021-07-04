Gyeonggi Gov. Lee ahead of ex-prosecution chief Yoon in latest poll

This composite file photo shows two South Korean presidential hopefuls, Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung (L) and former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. (Yonhap)

Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung garnered more support than former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl in the latest poll on prospective presidential contenders released Sunday.



In the survey by Global Research, Lee received 44.7 percent of support, while Yoon had 36.7 percent in a hypothetical one-on-one battle. The gap was larger than the poll's margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.



It was conducted from last Wednesday to Friday on 1,000 people aged 18 and older and had a 95 percent confidence level.



The two hopefuls have been back and forth in recent one-on-one polls. Yoon had been in front in the early days after stepping down as prosecution chief in March. But in a survey conducted from last Monday to Tuesday, Lee finished ahead of Yoon, 42.2 percent to 39.2 percent.



Both male and female respondents favored Lee over Yoon. Among age brackets, Yoon only had the edge among voters in their 60s and 70s, while all others supported Lee.



Yoon launched his presidential bid last Tuesday, followed by Lee on Thursday. (Yonhap)