 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

N. Korea not cooperating with global vaccine distribution program: report

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 4, 2021 - 13:33       Updated : Jul 4, 2021 - 13:33
Schoolchildren in Pyongyang undergo temperature checks before entering their classroom, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on May 16, 2021. (Korean Central News Agency)
Schoolchildren in Pyongyang undergo temperature checks before entering their classroom, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on May 16, 2021. (Korean Central News Agency)
North Korea has not been cooperating with a United Nations-led global vaccine distribution program, failing to complete necessary paperwork to receive help against the coronavirus pandemic, a report said Sunday.

Citing an anonymous source, Voice of America (VOA) reported on talks between North Korea and Gavi, a vaccine alliance that helps run COVAX, an international initiative aimed at global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the report, North Korea has completed only two of the seven required administrative steps. The source told VOA that North Korea has refused entry to international aid workers who could facilitate shipment of vaccines, citing COVID-19 infection concerns.

North Korea has also expressed reservations about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine and has been reluctant to sign a liability waiver in case of potential side effects, the VOA report added.

In March, Gavi announced plans to send 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to North Korea by May.

During a ruling party meeting last Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said a "grave incident" had happened that could threaten the safety of his people and country during the pandemic. It was not immediately clearly what the grave incident entailed. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114