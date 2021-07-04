[News Focus] Korea, 2nd-highest in portion of temporary workers in OECD

A notification on the window of a convenience store reads that the owner has no intention to hire workers amid growing burden of labor costs. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- There is a high possibility that South Korea will receive the undesirable top spot in the proportion of temporary workers among major economies worldwide in the coming years, global comparison data has shown.



According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Korea ranked second in the portion of temporary workers of the total salaried jobs in 2020, with 26.1 percent.



This was an increase from ranking fourth among 35 OECD members in 2019 (with 24.4 percent) and No. 7 (with 21.2 percent). Of the total 37 members, two -- Israel and Mexico -- were not included in the Paris-based organization’s analysis.



A temporary employee refers to a salaried worker whose job has a predetermined termination date, according to the OECD definition. People in this category, alongside part-time or contract workers, are classified as “nonregular workers” in Korea.



Over the past two years, Korea overtook the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Spain and Chile in its reliance on temporary labor.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)