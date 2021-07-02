[Today’s K-pop] BTS to discuss new music on talk show next week

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS will appear in an online talk show to discuss new music on July 9 after the release of its single CD “Butter.”



In the special show titled “A Butterful Getaway with BTS,” the band will perform its new song “Permission to Dance” for the first time. It is another collaborative work with British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran.



The upcoming single CD consists of the new song as well as “Butter,” which is setting multiple records, including staying at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks.



EXO Baekhyun’s “Bambi” one of the best K-pop songs of 2021: Time





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



“Bambi,” a solo single from Baekhyun of EXO, was picked as one of the best K-pop songs released so far this year by Time magazine.



In an article that was published online on Thursday in the US, the latest song by the veteran idol was featured among 10 “standout K-pop songs of 2021 to date.”



“The track is smooth and sensuous, particularly seductive when his voice soars into falsetto,” it reads.



“Bambi” is from the same-titled third EP of the vocalist that sold over 1 million units in 20 days after release in March. He has two solo EPs as well as five EXO albums that reached the milestone. The EP also topped iTunes top albums chart in 60 regions.



GOT7's Jay B gives sneak peek at unpublished song





(Credit: Cosmopolitan)



Jay B came under highlight with his first single.



He put out "Switch It Up," his first single as a solo artist under his new label H1GHER Music, in May. The song ranked No. 6 on Billboard's digital song sales chart, a first for a K-pop solo musician. He also became the third to enter Billboard's R&B/hip hop digital song chart.



On Friday in the US, Cosmopolitan featured him in its "Singing In The Shower" series that previously had Coi Ieray and 88 Rising's Rich Brian.



He appeared in a black-tiled bathroom and admitted that he used to sing a lot in the shower. It was mostly ballads, said the musician with a bashful grin, and sang one of his favorites, Sung Sikyung's "You Made Me Impressed." He got complaints from a neighbor who exasperatedly told him to keep it down.



He not only sings, however, but gets ideas and melodies while in shower, he confided, and to the delight of his fans, he gave a taste of a yet-to-be-released song.



The Boyz to drop new song





(Credit: NCSoft/Klap)