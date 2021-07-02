Korean autobiography of Bangladesh’s ‘father of the nation’ unveiled

The Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul on Thursday unveiled the Korean translation of “The Unfinished Memoirs” -- an autobiography of Bangladesh’s first President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in an event at Lotte hotel in central Seoul.
The event was hosted to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, also known as “the father of the nation” in Bangladesh.
Bangabandhu’s autobiography reflects his political vision and unremitting support for humanism and world peace.
In a video message shared on the occasion of the book launch, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen said South Korea can learn from the life of Bangabandhu he called “the greatest Bengali of all time.”
“Korean version of ‘The Unfinished Memoirs’ will disseminate knowledge to friendly people of Korea about the universal vision, philosophy, and his contributions in creation of Bangladesh,” the minister said.
Curator Md. Nazrul Islam Khan said “The Unfinished Memoirs” is a record of Bangladesh’s political and socio-cultural history and its Korean translation will help Koreans to read common experiences of the two nations in their struggles for independence.
The event was attended by National Assembly member Sul Hoon, Lee Sang-ryeol, the Foreign Ministry’s director general for Asia and Pacific affairs, ambassadors, diplomats, Korean government officials and members of the Bangladesh community living in Seoul.
Sul said that Bangabandhu aspired and enabled the Bangladeshi people to preserve the language, culture and live in peace on their ancestral land. He exerted unparalleled leadership in rebuilding Bangladesh and promoting democracy and peace.
“We (Bangladesh and Korea) still have an ‘unfinished history’ -- a peaceful reunification of two Koreas and therefore Bangabandhu’s life and Bangladesh’s history inspire Korean politicians to reflect commitment, dedication and leadership to achieve true unity of the Korean Peninsula,” he said.
Lee, from the Foreign Ministry, said Bangabandhu’s vision of friendship and nonviolence resonates in the hearts of the peace-loving people of the world, particularly of the Korean people.
“Bilateral cooperation between the two countries are growing particularly following the visit of former Korean Prime Minister Lee-Nak-yon to Bangladesh on 13-15 July 2019,” Lee said.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Abida Islam expressed her profound reverence for Bangabandhu and paid respect to the 3 million martyrs and freedom fighters of Bangladesh for their collective sacrifices that built today’s Bangladesh.
“The philosophy and legacy of Bangabandhu are still relevant in today’s world as it strives to establish the rights of the oppressed and try to build a peaceful, just, and prosperous world,” the ambassador said.
She hoped that Korean readers would relate themselves with the work because like the Bengalis, Koreans had also fought a similar battle for emancipation.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)