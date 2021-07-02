 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

LG Chem chief takes initiative to attract top talent

Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol aims to hire young engineers who could lead future R&D with ESG focus

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 2, 2021 - 16:30       Updated : Jul 2, 2021 - 16:30
Shin Hak-cheol, chief executive and vice chairman of LG Chem, speaks during a conference held at InterContinental Seoul COEX in southern Seoul, Friday (LG Chem)
Shin Hak-cheol, chief executive and vice chairman of LG Chem, speaks during a conference held at InterContinental Seoul COEX in southern Seoul, Friday (LG Chem)

LG Chem Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol has rolled up his sleeves to recruit top-tier talent who could lead the company’s future research and development under environmental, social and governance standards.

The chemical affiliate of LG Group on Friday held a conference at InterContinental Seoul COEX in southern Seoul, inviting 45 engineers who are pursuing master’s or doctorate degrees at local universities and research institutions.

LG Chem’s executives joined the conference to share their corporate vision and the company’s research areas with the young participants.

Shin himself introduced the company’s new technologies used in producing battery materials, novel drugs and environmentally friendly materials such as biodegradable plastic.

“Global warming presents the gravest threat to enterprises, as well as to life on Earth,” Shin said in a statement. “To solve the environmental crisis, we need innovative technologies and talented engineers who can lead R&D efforts under ESG factors,” he added.

Shin appealed to the engineers to join LG Chem, which is aiming to venture into the new area and make ESG investments to develop environmentally friendly and innovative technologies.

Along with Shin, LG Chem Chief Technology Officer Yoo Ji-young and Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Sung-min shared the company’s ongoing R&D projects and strategies. They also led a question and answer session following the presentation.

In September, LG Chem will resume “Business and Campus Tour,” a company event that invites potential employees to its campus. The event was halted due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shin and executive members will join the tour to secure talented students who are studying at major universities in the country, the company said.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114