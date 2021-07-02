LG Chem chief takes initiative to attract top talent

Shin Hak-cheol, chief executive and vice chairman of LG Chem, speaks during a conference held at InterContinental Seoul COEX in southern Seoul, Friday (LG Chem)
LG Chem Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol has rolled up his sleeves to recruit top-tier talent who could lead the company’s future research and development under environmental, social and governance standards.
The chemical affiliate of LG Group on Friday held a conference at InterContinental Seoul COEX in southern Seoul, inviting 45 engineers who are pursuing master’s or doctorate degrees at local universities and research institutions.
LG Chem’s executives joined the conference to share their corporate vision and the company’s research areas with the young participants.
Shin himself introduced the company’s new technologies used in producing battery materials, novel drugs and environmentally friendly materials such as biodegradable plastic.
“Global warming presents the gravest threat to enterprises, as well as to life on Earth,” Shin said in a statement. “To solve the environmental crisis, we need innovative technologies and talented engineers who can lead R&D efforts under ESG factors,” he added.
Shin appealed to the engineers to join LG Chem, which is aiming to venture into the new area and make ESG investments to develop environmentally friendly and innovative technologies.
Along with Shin, LG Chem Chief Technology Officer Yoo Ji-young and Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Sung-min shared the company’s ongoing R&D projects and strategies. They also led a question and answer session following the presentation.
In September, LG Chem will resume “Business and Campus Tour,” a company event that invites potential employees to its campus. The event was halted due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shin and executive members will join the tour to secure talented students who are studying at major universities in the country, the company said.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)