Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung invited to Academy membership

South Korean Youn Yuh-jung poses for photos after winning best actress in a supporting role for "Minari" at the 93rd Oscars on April 25, 2021, in this AP photo. (AP-Yonhap)

Two South Korean actresses, including Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung, have been invited to the membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) that organizes the prestigious Academy Awards.



In the 2021 list of new members in the filmmaking industry released Thursday (US time), AMPAS unveiled the names of 395 artists and experts in the filmmaking industry from 50 countries.



Among 32 selected actors were Korean actresses Youn and Han Yeri, both stars of the immigrant film "Minari." The film was nominated in six categories, including best picture, at this year's Academy Awards.



Youn won the best supporting actress prize for her performance in "Minari" to become the first South Korean to win an acting Oscar.



Co-star Steven Yeun, the first Korean American nominee for the best actor Oscar, also had his name listed in the new Academy membership.



Four members of the film's crew also received the AMPAS invitations. They are Lee Isaac Chung, who wrote and directed the immigrant film, producer Christina Oh, editor Harry Yoon and composer Emile Mosseri.



Korean American Erick Oh, whose previous piece "Opera" was nominated for best animation short at this year's Academy Awards, was also on the new AMPAS list.



Those who accept the invitations will be eligible to cast a vote in Academy Awards.



Last year, many Korean actors and film professionals from Bong Joon-ho's family satire "Parasite," which swept four Oscar trophies, including best picture, were invited to the Academy.



Director Bong and lead star Song Kang-ho joined the ranks of the AMPAS membership in 2015.



Its cast members Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam and Cho Yeo-jeong, producer Kwan Shin-ae, editor Yang Jin-mo, production designer Lee Ha-jun and composer Jung Jae-il joined AMPAS.



AMPAS has been expanding its membership of nearly 10,000 as part of its efforts to increase cultural and regional diversity for the past few years.



It said out of the 395 invitees for 2021, 46 percent are women and 39 are from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, while 53 percent are international members. (Yonhap)







