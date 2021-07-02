S. Korean, French finance ministers discuss cooperation ahead of G-20 meeting

The finance ministers of South Korea and France have held a virtual meeting to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and agenda items ahead of a key international financial meeting, Seoul's finance ministry said Friday.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire had an online meeting on Thursday ahead of next week's meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of 20 (G-20) economies, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.The G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors will meet in Venice, Italy, on July 9-10 to discuss economic and financial issues, including the overhaul of a global corporate tax scheme.The ministers also voiced optimism that their nations will further strengthen cooperation in various fields, including the digitalized economy and green energy, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)