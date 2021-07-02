S. Korean, French finance ministers discuss cooperation ahead of G-20 meeting

This photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Friday, shows South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki holding a virutal meeting with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire in Seoul. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
The finance ministers of South Korea and France have held a virtual meeting to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and agenda items ahead of a key international financial meeting, Seoul's finance ministry said Friday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire had an online meeting on Thursday ahead of next week's meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of 20 (G-20) economies, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors will meet in Venice, Italy, on July 9-10 to discuss economic and financial issues, including the overhaul of a global corporate tax scheme.
The ministers also voiced optimism that their nations will further strengthen cooperation in various fields, including the digitalized economy and green energy, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)