Agriculture ministry decides to recommend termination of KRA head over abuse allegation

Kim Woo-nam, head of the Korea Racing Authority (Yonhap)

The agriculture ministry on Thursday reached a decision to recommend the dismissal of Kim Woo-nam, head of the Korea Racing Authority (KRA), after wrapping up an audit into alleged verbal abuse.



Kim, a former three-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party, is accused of having verbally abused an employee for refusing to hire one of his former National Assembly aides. KRA is a state-run corporation tasked with promoting the country's racehorse industry.



According to government sources familiar with the audit, the ministry found that the KRA chief's actions constituted grounds for termination and delivered its finding to Kim earlier in the day.



The ministry plans to finalize the audit report and forward the termination recommendation to the president after a 10-day objection period.



The audit was launched in April when the allegation of Kim's verbal abuse was reported through the media. President Moon Jae-in then ordered a probe into the case, instructing authorities to "thoroughly confirm" related facts and "take resolute measures." (Yonhap)