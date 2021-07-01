Hanwha Group chief links up with Heritage Foundation founder

From left: Kim Dong-sun, vice president at Hanwha Hotels & Resorts, Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-yeon, Heritage Foundation founder Edwin John Feulner Jr. and Hwang jin-woo, executive vice president of Hanwha Life Insurance, pose for a photo during a dinner meeting at The Plaza Hotel Seoul in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday. (Hanwha Group)
Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-yeon met with Edwin John Feulner Jr., the founder of the Heritage Foundation, in Seoul on Wednesday, continuing their friendship that dates back almost 40 years, the Korean group said Thursday.
Meeting over dinner at the Plaza Hotel Seoul, Kim and the former president of the Heritage Foundation exchanged candid thoughts on many things including how relations between South Korea and the US can prosper in the post-coronavirus era, Hanwha said.
Kim was accompanied by Kim Dong-sun, the youngest son of his three sons and vice president at Hanwha Hotels & Resorts and Hwang Jin-woo, executive vice president and the head of economic analysis at Hanwha Life Insurance.
Feulner Jr. founded the Heritage Foundation in 1973 and was the president of the foundation until 2013. In the same year, he founded of the Asian Studies Center of the Heritage Foundation and served as the chairman.
Kim and Feulner Jr.’s friendship began in 1980s.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)