Finance

Kosdaq refreshes yearly-high closing above 1,035 points

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jul 1, 2021 - 17:50       Updated : Jul 1, 2021 - 17:50
An electronic signboard at the trading room of Hana Bank in Seoul shows the tech-heavy Kosdaq closed at 1,035.64, setting a yearly-high closing Thursday. (Yonhap)
An electronic signboard at the trading room of Hana Bank in Seoul shows the tech-heavy Kosdaq closed at 1,035.64, setting a yearly-high closing Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s tech-heavy Kosdaq set its new yearly-high closing mark on Thursday, surpassing 1,035 points.

The secondary bourse closed at 1,035.64, up 5.68 points, or 0.55 percent, from the previous session’s close. This year’s previous closing high was 1,031.88, set on April 20.

The index once reached as high as 1,036.47 in afternoon trading, thanks to foreigners and institutional investors’ extending buying sprees.

It was the second highest point in nearly 21 years, since the Kosdaq index notched 1,074.1 during trading on Sept. 6, 2000, amid the worldwide dot-com bubble.

Meanwhile, the country’s benchmark Kospi lost 14.62 points, or 0.44 percent, to 3,282.06 at the closing bell. Both offshore investors and institutions’ selling dragged down the index.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
