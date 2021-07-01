LG Chem receives positive phase 2 clinical study results for gout treatment candidate

LG headquarters building in western Seoul (Yonhap)
LG Chem announced Thursday that the company received positive results from the phase 2 clinical trial of its gout treatment candidate LC350189 in the US.
LC350189 is a novel nonpurine selective inhibitor of xanthine oxidase, which oxidizes both hypoxanthine and xanthine to uric acid. High uric acid levels can increase the risk of gout.
The phase 2 clinical trial in the US, which involved 156 patients, showed efficacy of the gout treatment candidate in lowering uric acid levels, according to LG Chem. The company also confirmed the safety of LC350189 during the latest clinical study.
Around 6 in 10 patients who received 200 milligrams of LC350189 on a daily basis during a three-month period showed reduction in uric acid levels below 5 milligrams per deciliter. LC350189 also reduced uric acid levels of patients more rapidly and effectively than febuxostat, an oral tablet medication used to treat high levels of uric acid in adults with gout, the company said.
LG Chem noted the effect of LC350189 medication started to materialize in just two weeks.
LG Chem said the company will speed up development of LC350189, with an aim of launching the gout treatment by 2027.
The global gout therapeutics market is expected to reach a value of $8.5 billion by 2025, according to LG Chem.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)