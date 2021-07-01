[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie sets record as solo

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Jennie of Blackpink set another record as a solo musician, as her “Solo” surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify, said label YG Entertainment on Thursday.



This is the first time a K-pop solo act’s song reached the milestone.



The song came out in November 2018 as the band’s first solo project and not only swept every major music charts in Korea but also topped iTunes song charts in 40 regions. She became the first K-pop female musician to top iTunes worldwide song chart and rank among top 10 on iTunes chart in the US.



The quartet has a total of 16 songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify including Jennie’s “Solo” and Rose’s “On The Ground.” Meanwhile, its “How You Like That” music video gathered 900 million views on YouTube last week, becoming the band’s fifth video to achieve the feat.



BTS goes to the beach for concept photo





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS shared the fourth batch of concept photos for its soon-to-be-released single CD “Butter” on Thursday.



In the group shot, the bandmates are relaxing on sun loungers enjoying the beautiful weather against blue ocean. They also pose for the camera each having fun in different ways -- a beach ball for RM, beach volleyball for Jin, a hammock for Suga, sandcastles for J-Hope, tubes for Jimin, a big chunk of watermelon for V, and sunglasses and selfie time for Jungkook. In the previous series of photos, they first gathered at a hangout first and had their mugshots taken before going car washing.



The beach-themed photos will be included in “Peaches” version of the CD along with those from car washing. The CD will be available in two versions: “Peaches” and “Cream.”



Single CD “Butter” consists of two tracks -- same-titled digital single and a collaboration with Ed Sheeran -- and will roll out on July 7. The digital single was included in Spotify’s “Songs of Summer” playlist, a first for K-pop musician, that was announced on Thursday. It also is No. 1 on Billboard’s songs of the summer chart.



Pentagon hits Billboard Japan with 4th EP





(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



Pentagon placed its fourth Japanese EP “Do or Not” on Billboard Japan’s hot albums chart’s top 10, said agency Cube Entertainment on Thursday.



It ranked No. 4 on the chart. Same-titled main track topped Rakuten Music’s real-time chart when it was dropped in advance to the June 23 release. It has been over three years since the band put out “Shine” in Japan.



The eight-member band rose to the top of iTunes top albums chart in 14 regions with its 11th EP “Love or Take” in March.



SF9 drops teaser for upcoming EP





(Credit: FNC Entertainment)