 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

GS Caltex to offer ESG consultation to partners, runs supply chain check

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jul 1, 2021 - 16:20       Updated : Jul 1, 2021 - 16:20
GS Caltex President and CEO Hur Sae-hong (GS Caltex)
GS Caltex President and CEO Hur Sae-hong (GS Caltex)


GS Caltex said Thursday it will help partner firms across its supply chain to improve business practices in accordance with environmental, social and corporate governance management principles.

According to the South Korean total energy company, about 320 partners will conduct self-examinations on their ESG capabilities and submit the results by July 9. After review, GS Caltex will provide risk management consultations.

In 2019, GS Caltex developed an ESG questionnaire and 107 partners carried out self-examinations based on the model. For this year, GS Caltex will work together with two expert institutions -- Korea Productivity Center and QuantifiedESG.

The questionnaire has 40 to 53 questions concerning four categories -- environment, human rights and labor, safety and health and ethics and business management system. The questions evaluate partners’ policy, execution and compliance regarding ESG.

“The self-examination program aims to flag and address risks involving partners and promotes coexistence,” a GS Caltex official said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114