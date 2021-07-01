 Back To Top
Finance

Hanwha sells partial stake in US-based Nikola

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jul 1, 2021 - 15:11       Updated : Jul 1, 2021 - 15:11
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Hanwha General Chemical and Hanwha Energy have sold a 0.74 percent stake in US electric truck maker Nikola Corp. as part of efforts to secure funds for new eco-friendly projects, including hydrogen, a filing showed Thursday.

Green Nikola Holdings, Hanwha’s US subsidiary, offloaded 2.9 million shares from its previously owned 22.13 million shares, according to its US Securities and Exchange Commission filing published Wednesday local time.

Following the transaction, its equity holding in Nikola has been reduced to 4.86 percent. The total value of the funds that the company earned from the stake sale marked $53.67 million.

Green Nikola Holdings previously announced in March a plan to sell the electric truck maker’s equity up to a 50 percent stake, or 11.05 million shares, over a six-month period from June 9 to December 10.

“Despite the (planned) stake sales, we’ll continue our partnership with Nikola. ... Through the cooperation (with Nikola), we’ll construct eco-friendly mobility ecosystem using hydrogen and reinforce our hydrogen-related business’ value chain,” a Hanwha official said.

Shares of Nikola gained 1.92 percent to close at $18.06 in Nasdaq trading on Wednesday. The stock, however, has seen a significant drop in value compared to the trading price on its early June market debut last year of $33.75 per share.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
