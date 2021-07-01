[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

(US)

Opened June 23

Action, Comedy

Directed by Patrick Hughes



After becoming a bodyguard of hitman Darius (Samuel L. Jackson), Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) keeps having nightmares. Michael finally decides to quit his job, but on the day Darius’ wife Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek) comes to him for help. She says that her husband Darius has been kidnapped by mobsters.





Hard Hit

(Korea)

Opened June 23

Action

Directed by Kim Chang-Ju



Sung-kyu (Jo Woo-jin) works as a manager at a bank in Busan. One morning, he receives an anonymous phone call while driving his two kids to school. The stranger on the phone asks Sung-kyu for money and also threatens him by saying there is a bomb installed under his car seat and will explode if he does not follow the instructions.





Luca

(US)

Opened June 17

Animation

Directed by Enrico Casarosa



Teenage sea monster Luca lives off the coast of the Italian city of Portorosso. Luca is bored and wants to explore the land but his parents do not allow him to, saying it is dangerous. One day, Luca meets another young sea monster Alberto, who has been on land many times before. With Alberto, Luca secretly transforms into a human and explores the surface.



