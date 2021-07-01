[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
(US)
Opened June 23
Action, Comedy
Directed by Patrick Hughes
After becoming a bodyguard of hitman Darius (Samuel L. Jackson), Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) keeps having nightmares. Michael finally decides to quit his job, but on the day Darius’ wife Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek) comes to him for help. She says that her husband Darius has been kidnapped by mobsters.
Hard Hit
(Korea)
Opened June 23
Action
Directed by Kim Chang-Ju
Sung-kyu (Jo Woo-jin) works as a manager at a bank in Busan. One morning, he receives an anonymous phone call while driving his two kids to school. The stranger on the phone asks Sung-kyu for money and also threatens him by saying there is a bomb installed under his car seat and will explode if he does not follow the instructions.
Luca
(US)
Opened June 17
Animation
Directed by Enrico Casarosa
Teenage sea monster Luca lives off the coast of the Italian city of Portorosso. Luca is bored and wants to explore the land but his parents do not allow him to, saying it is dangerous. One day, Luca meets another young sea monster Alberto, who has been on land many times before. With Alberto, Luca secretly transforms into a human and explores the surface.
A Quiet Place Part II
(US)
Opened June 16
Thriller
Directed by John Krasinski
The world is being destroyed by unknown creatures. After the deadly event at home, the Abbott family faces the terrors of the outside world. Mother Evelyn (Emily Blunt) is now forced to venture into the unknown with her kids. The world seems silent but they soon realize there are threats everywhere.
