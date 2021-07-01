Ex-prosecutor general does not rule out joining main opposition party

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl answers questions from reporters during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday, to declare his intention to run in the March 2022 presidential election. (Yonhap)

Yoon Seok-youl, a former top prosecutor and leading presidential hopeful, has said he may join the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) if it is deemed necessary for the opposition block's win in next year's presidential election.



"It is possible (for me) to ally with the PPP, and even enter the party if necessary for a change of government," Yoon said during a TV interview Wednesday.



Lacking powerful presidential contenders, the conservative party has urged the former prosecutor general to join the party and compete to become its candidate.



Yoon, with no party allegiance, announced his intention to run in the March 2022 presidential election during a news conference Tuesday.



At that time he declined to answer a question on whether he will enter the PPP, while saying he shares the basic political philosophy of the rightist party.



Observers do not rule out the possibility that he will create his own party and forge an electoral alliance with the PPP later.



During the interview, he remained ambiguous on the matter.



"The priority should be a change of government, rather than the issue of whether to enter the party," he said.



Yoon also hinted that even if he decides to join the PPP, he will not hurry.



"I don't think it will be too late to decide on a strategy for a change of government after meeting all figures who are indignant at the violation of fairness, common sense and the rule of law (by the current administration)," he said.



He noted the PPP is a crucial political force and promised to pursue all feasible ways to unseat the ruling Democratic Party (DP).



Yoon resigned as prosecutor general in March after feuds with key members of the Moon Jae-in administration and the governing party over prosecution reforms and politically sensitive investigations.



He has been leading most opinion polls since late last year. His key rival, Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung of the DP, launched his presidential bid Thursday. (Yonhap)