Men's Olympic football roster expands from 18 to 22

Kim Hak-bum, head coach of the South Korean men's Olympic football team, announces his 18-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics at a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The men's football roster at this year's Tokyo Olympics will be expanded from 18 players to 22, the sport's national governing body said Thursday.



The Korea Football Association (KFA) said it received a notification from FIFA late Wednesday announcing the expansion of the squad for the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics.



Teams were originally limited to 18 players, with up to four alternates allowed in case of injuries. Under the change, the four alternates will be part of the full squad, but teams can only make 18 players available for matches.



In case of injuries or illnesses, teams can make roster changes within 24 hours of their first match and must select players from their 50-man provisional roster.



South Korea's 18-man roster was unveiled Wednesday, with head coach Kim Hak-bum not naming his alternates.



The KFA said the deadline to submit a new 22-man roster is Friday (local time) in Switzerland, where FIFA is based. The four additional players will be released to the media by 9 a.m. Friday in Seoul, the KFA added.



Earlier in the day, the Associated Press reported that the expansion was considered because of challenges faced by participating countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of the virus forced a one-year postponement of the competition from last July.



South Korea will face New Zealand, Honduras and Romania in Group B at the Olympics. South Korea's best Olympic performance to date is the bronze medal won at the 2012 London Games.



Kim's team will play France in their final tuneup match on July 16 at Seoul World Cup Stadium. Another match is scheduled for July 13 against a team to be determined later. (Yonhap)