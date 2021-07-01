Labor group sticks to large-scale rally plan despite authorities' ban

Yang Kyung-soo (C), head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, holds a news conference in Seoul on Thursday, to speak about a massive rally planned for this weekend. (Yonhap)

South Korea's largest labor group said Thursday it will push ahead with a large-scale rally in Seoul this weekend in disregard of a ban issued by police and the metropolitan government.



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a militant labor umbrella group with about 1 million members, said it will organize the National Workers Rally in Yeouido on Saturday as scheduled, despite objections raised by police and the Seoul city government due to fears over the spread of COVID-19.



The KCTU forecast that some 10,000 people are expected to attend the rally to press the government to take stronger measures to prevent fatal industrial disasters and raise the minimum wage.



"We'll not stop our fighting for the sake of suffering workers and people," said Yang Kyung-soo, head of the KCTU, in a news conference.



"We're well aware of people's concerns about a large-scale rally being held amid the spread of COVID-19," he said, vowing to strictly follow coronavirus protocols.



The Seoul metropolitan government planned to raise the cap on permissible outdoor rallies from the current 10 to 50 people Thursday. It, however, decided to hold off on the plan for one week just hours before the new rules were set to take effect, amid a recent spike in new virus cases in the city. (Yonhap)